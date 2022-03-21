hamburger

Don’t Forget 2004 – Advertising secrets of an impossible election victory

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022

The Indian National Congress may be looking like a dated party now. But perhaps, it can draw inspiration from its own 2004 election win, when it snatched victory against impossible odds – at a time when the ‘India Shining’ campaign of the Vajpayee government was going strong.

In her book, advertising veteran gives a minute-by-minute account of the marketing and advertising campaign by Leo Burnett that contributed to one of the most dramatic wins in Indian elections, and which has become a B-school case study. Jayashree M Sundar

In this podcast, Sundar takes us through the pitch meeting, attended by the likes of Salman Khurshid, Ambika Soni, Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vohra.

About the Book

Jayshree M Sundar

Vitasta

Rs 495; 284 pages

Published on Mar 21, 2022

