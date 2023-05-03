Government and various private agencies came out with high-frequency economic indicators such as GST collection, PMI Manufacturing and automobile sales among others. Data are undoubtedly impressive, but there are other sides to the data which is giving food for thought.

Chief Economist of Care Ratings, Rajani Sinha highlights positive economic indicators, including high GST collection, double-digit growth in companies, and a record number of domestic flights. The combination of factors such as compliance, recovery in the economy, and strong domestic demand leads to a robust GST collection.

In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Shishir Sinha talks to Rajani Sinha to get a deeper analysis of GST collection and inflation.

(Host: Shishir Sinha , Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

