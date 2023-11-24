In this episode of the ‘State of the Economy’ podcast, on Real Estate, Ravi Aggarwal, Managing Director of Signature Global India Ltd, shares insights on the thriving real estate market. The festive season has proven to be a catalyst for home buying, with developers offering incentives, discounts, and attractive financing options. A report by Colliers predicts a significant increase in housing sales for 2023 compared to 2020, indicating a robust market. Mr. Aggarwal, highlights the positive sentiment in the industry, emphasizing the demand for aspirational homes with integrated living and amenities. As the economy booms, infrastructure developments and improved connectivity in the NCR region contribute to the positive outlook, though concerns about affordability persist. Overall, the real estate market is poised for growth, driven by strong demand and favorable market conditions.

