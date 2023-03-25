The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2023 on March 24. It was passed with various amendments. One is the taxation of investments in debt mutual funds as short-term capital gains. Suresh P Iyengar, Deputy Editor, discusses the recent capital gains tax amendment and its impact on mutual fund investors in this podcast. Listen in.
