In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Rishi Ranjan Kala talks to Pawan Mulukutla, Director - Integrated Transport, Electric Mobility & Hydrogen at WRI India, about the promising green hydrogen ecosystem that could drive India’s clean energy transition.

Mulukutla sheds light on the progress of India’s green energy transition, focusing on the key polluting transport sector. He highlights the significant advancements made, including the adoption of nearly 4,300 electric buses, one million electric two-wheelers, and 60,000 electric cars. Moreover, Mulukutla outlines the critical role of start-ups in transforming the electric mobility landscape with approximately $1 billion in investments.

The conversation delves into the potential of the green hydrogen ecosystem, particularly in industries that are hard to abate, such as refineries, fertilizer production, cement, and steel manufacturing. Mulukutla emphasises the need to transition from conventional grey hydrogen to green hydrogen, which can serve as a vector for industrial decarbonisation.

Exploring the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Mulukutla shares how it aims to produce five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, requiring 125 gigawatts of renewable energy. The mission also seeks to reduce more than 50 million tons of carbon dioxide, fostering sustainable growth and creating 600,000 jobs.

The podcast also talks about India’s initiatives to spur industrial decarbonisation, emphasising the significance of domestic electrolyzer manufacturing to lower costs and increase competitiveness in global markets. By incentivising both electrolyzer manufacturing and green hydrogen production, India aims to drive a cleaner and economically viable future.

Listen in!

(Host: Rishi Ranjan Kala, Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

