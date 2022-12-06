The 48th GST Council is meeting on December 17 in a virtual format. The Council is meeting after more than 5 months. The last meeting was held in Chandigarh in June. The three main proposals that are likely to be discussed in the meeting include- decriminalization of GST offences, setting up of the GST Appellate Tribunal and discussion of the report by the Group of Ministers related to online gaming, casinos and horseracing.

In this podcast, we decode these three proposals in detail. Shishir Sinha explains. Listen in.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

