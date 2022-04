On April 4, It was announced that India’s largest housing finance company, HDFC Ltd, will merge with the largest private sector bank in the country, HDFC Bank, to create an entity with a combined balance sheet of ₹17.87-lakh crore and net worth of ₹3.3-lakh crore.

Hamsini, Chief Research Analyst, BusinessLine Research Bureau tells us more on what this means for investors and customers of the two entities now and down the line.

Listen in!