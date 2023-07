In this episode of Digital Gadfly , host Shubho Sengupta chats with Ginger Monkey founder Abhishek Asthana, better known as Gabbar Singh on Twitter, where he has a huge following, on the latest social media entrant. Given Twitter’s falling advertising revenue and increasingly disenchanted community, has Mark Zuckerberg timed it right? How will Elon Musk react?

