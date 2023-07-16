In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Sohit Kapoor, co-founder of Driftcase, talks about the world of digital health lockers and their role in the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to digitise the Indian healthcare landscape, providing citizens with a unique identifier called the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). Through this account, individuals can securely store and share their medical information with doctors, hospitals, and laboratories, reminiscent of transferring money using a banking app. This user-centric approach puts complete control in the hands of patients, ensuring that no data is shared without their explicit consent. Kapoor says, “Ausuhman Bharat’s Digital Mission’s attempt is to take away the administrative stress of healthcare.”’

Kapoor highlights the role of Personal Health Record apps, which act as the bridge between patients and the ABDM framework. Driftcase, allows users to create their ABHA, link their healthcare providers, and facilitate the movement of health information with consent.

Additionally, the digital health locker feature within Driftcase consolidates scattered medical records, eliminating the hassle of physically searching for documents. It provides a secure environment where users can aggregate and access their health information in one place, ensuring portability and convenience regardless of geographical location.

The episode also addresses data privacy concerns, emphasising that healthcare providers are the primary custodians of original medical information. The digital health locker serves as a verified copy and a secured vault for individuals, ensuring lifetime storage and easy accessibility even after providers’ data retention periods expire.

Tune in to learn more about the digital health locker revolution, which empowers individuals to take control of their medical records and revolutionise their healthcare journey.

