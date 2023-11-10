Are you done with your festive shopping? If yes, chances are that the person who helped you in-store, or delivered your goods to your home was hired to meet the festive demand. \

It is not just retailers or e-commerce and logistics firms, companies across sectors tend to hire workers ahead of the festive season. In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, V Nivedita talks to Kartik Narayan, CEO - Staffing, TeamLease Services Ltd, to know some of this trend and factors like digitalisation, internet penetration and increased affordability that influence it.