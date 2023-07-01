Ever since the pandemic, there has been a gradual rise in independent musicians. As we were all locked up in our homes due to Covid-19 restrictions, several musicians across the globe started testing out new ways to connect with their fans. They used social media like Instagram or Facebook to host live virtual performances.

In India too, many independent singers took this path, giving them a chance to directly engage with their community. Now the lockdown is over, and concerts and live performances have opened up.

Frizzell D’Souza, a singer-songwriter from Bengaluru, also grew her following through Instagram since the pandemic days. Today, Frizzell has produced her own EP and has even been listed by Rolling Stone magazine as “One of the Top 10 Best EPs in 2022 from India”.

She regularly hosts virtual performances almost every night and she has done collaboration with other bands. Frizzell has even held a successful fundraiser to produce high-quality music. The best part is that she did all of this while pursuing her degree in architecture.

To understand how a budding musician can utilise the power of social media to build their brand and a loyal following, businessline spoke to Frizzell about her journey so far. Tune in for more!

