In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, Head of Commodities and Agri-Business, delves into the dynamics of the platinum market. Despite platinum prices slipping below $900 an ounce due to uncertainties over China’s economic recovery, the demand for this precious metal is on the rise in India. With gold prices soaring, platinum’s competitive edge is explored, and the Platinum Guild International (PGI) aims to enhance its popularity among the digital-savvy youth demographic. In an exclusive interview, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India, outlines the strategic initiatives to captivate consumers and sustain growth, emphasizing the emotional significance and cultural importance of platinum in the Indian market.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit