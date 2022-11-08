India has introduced a new pricing mechanism for jet fuel. This new pricing system will be a benchmark change as it could bring in more parity between global crude price and jet fuel price in India.
What is the new ATF pricing mechanism? How is the new pricing mechanism more effective than the old one? How will the new system help the Indian airlines? Will the benefits of ATF price reduction due to new pricing mechanism be passed on to customers?
Abhishek Law, Special Correspondent, businessline explains it all. Listen in!
