The Malayalam film industry is on a winning streak. From the action packed thriller ‘Abraham Ozler’ to survival movies such as ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Aadujeevitham,’ this industry’s success is in the spotlight. Many of these movies have already collected from Rs 50 crore to over 200 crore at the box office. In this podcast, businessline’s Anjana PV talks to Chandrashekhar Mantha, Partner, Media & Entertainment Sector Leader, Deloitte India to understand the reason for the consecutive hits and its impact on the economy.

The conversation explores the effects of Malayalam cinema’s triumphs, from increased investments in the industry to heightened opportunities for local talent. Chandrashekhar emphasises how successful movies not only boost the film economy but also draw attention to scenic locations, potentially bolstering tourism.

He elucidates how the success of Malayalam movies extends beyond regional boundaries, influencing the wider Indian film industry. He emphasises the importance of diverse storytelling and cultural representation in catering to an increasingly aware and discerning audience.

The podcast also touches upon the strategic release timing of Malayalam films, noting the potential impact of Thursday releases on audience engagement, particularly during extended weekends. However, Chandrashekhar emphasises that while release strategies may play a role, the crux of success lies in compelling content and efficient production.

Chandrashekhar highlights the significance of Malayalam cinema’s success as a testament to the power of storytelling and cultural diversity within the Indian film landscape.

(Host: Anjana PV, Edits: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

