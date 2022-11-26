The India-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA)has been finally approved by the Australian Parliament. This is one of India’s first trade deals with any developed country.

The talks about the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement started almost 10 years back, however, it got delayed due to various reasons. In April this year, both nations signed the interim trade deal- Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, ECTA. However, the ratification process was pending in the Parliament as a new government was in formation in Australia.

The announcement was made on the sideline of the recently concluded G-20 summit.

In this podcast, Amiti Sen helps decode the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement, the sectors that will be the prime beneficiaries of the agreement, and how will this agreement will open more avenues for Indians in Australia.

Listen in.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit