The India-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA)has been finally approved by the Australian Parliament. This is one of India’s first trade deals with any developed country.
The talks about the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement started almost 10 years back, however, it got delayed due to various reasons. In April this year, both nations signed the interim trade deal- Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, ECTA. However, the ratification process was pending in the Parliament as a new government was in formation in Australia.
The announcement was made on the sideline of the recently concluded G-20 summit.
In this podcast, Amiti Sen helps decode the India-Australia Free Trade Agreement, the sectors that will be the prime beneficiaries of the agreement, and how will this agreement will open more avenues for Indians in Australia.
Listen in.