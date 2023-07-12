In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, Thomas K Thomas, Chief of Bureau-Mumbai, businessline, and Prashant Singhal, the EY global TMT emerging markets leader, discuss the rollout of 5G in India. Singhal commends India for its rapid rollout of 5G, with a significant number of base stations installed and good progress made considering the delayed spectrum auctions.

He mentions that 5G adoption is happening, and people have started experiencing faster speeds and low latency in certain areas. Singhal acknowledges that there is currently no killer app driving 5G demand, but believes that as users get used to the technology and its benefits, they will not want to go back to slower speeds. He also highlights the importance of developing use cases and applications that can leverage the capabilities of 5G, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and gaming.

Singhal notes that globally, the revenue impact of 5G has been marginal so far, with most markets still in the early stages of 5G adoption. However, he believes India has the potential to redefine the 5G landscape and generate revenue growth due to its low tariffs and large population.

Singhal also discusses the market dynamics of the telecom sector in India, noting that having three to four operators is beneficial for growth and competition. He mentions that while different operators may have different strategies regarding spectrum bands, the availability of spectrum is no longer uncertain in India.

He also talks about the opportunities for 5G in the enterprise sector, highlighting the potential for increased productivity and efficiency through applications like connected hospitals, remote surgeries, and smart manufacturing. Singhal emphasizes the importance of ecosystem development and the need for applications to fully leverage the capabilities of 5G. He believes that India, with its abundance of workforce and innovation potential, has the opportunity to lead in the development of 5G solutions and create significant revenue opportunities.

Singhal concludes by expressing his hope that India will see the real-world implementation of these use cases and applications driven by the push from telecom operators and other players in the ecosystem.

Host: Thomas K Thomas; Producers: Jayapriyanka J, Darshan Sanghvi

