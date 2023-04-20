Apple has been ramping up and scaling up its presence in India over the last few years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been placing some bets on manufacturing, engaging with developers, and most recently, opening our free retail outlets. The tech giant decided to open its retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi.

How has Apple’s growth trajectory been in India? Does the country provide Apple with a great opportunity to grow, especially because some of the existing markets like the US and Europe are kind of saturated? As per JP Morgan analysts, Apple will move 25% of its production outside China. Is that a possibility? In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Ayushi Kar and Thomas K Thomas decode these questions with Shilpi Jain, Research analyst, Counterpoint.

Listen in!

(Host: Thomas K Thomas, Ayushi Kar, Producers: Nabodita Ganguly)

_______________________

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups.

