As we head into 2023, we look at the creator economy in depth. In this end-of-the- year episode of Digital Gadfly, a monthly podcast series on all things digital marketing, host Shubho Sengupta speaks to Manish Pandey, social media evangelist, and mentor to new-age digital brands and Influencers.

Manish, who is also part of the leadership team of social tech start-up Josh Talks and co-author of the book Booming Digital Stars, is pretty gungho about the monetising power of the creator economy. Do listen in to get a sense of Manish’s own meteoric journey in this space, his takes on the influencer economy, and more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit