MS Swaminathan, an agricultural scientist who has been credited to bringing about the green revolution in India, passed away on September 28 at the age of 98 in Chennai.
In this podcast, former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, his eldest daughter and chairperson of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, shares a memories of her father with businessline’s Senior Associate Editor Vinay Kamath.
