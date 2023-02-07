businessline’s special Budget series is ending today. In our last episode of the series, B. Baskar from businessline sums up the key outlook of the Budget. Even though released before the general elections, the Union Budget didn’t have populist schemes. Further, there wasn’t any big announcement for any project. Will it be safe to say that it’s a Consolidated Budget? In a brief conversation with V Nivedita, Baskar shares his views.

Through this special series on the Budget, businessline talked to professionals to decode the Budget.

Before the government released the Budget, businessline reached out to subject experts to know their key expectations from the Budget. Our videos and podcasts on the Budget will be available on our website and other platforms such as Youtube and Spotify. Stay tuned for more valuable information.

