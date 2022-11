The last few months have seen the global crypto market has seen a lot of volatility on account of several factors.

Even recently, FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances.

What has brought about this volatility in the global crypto market and are Indian crypto investors jittery in making crypto investments?

Anshika Kayastha explains.