Gujarat is all decked up to go to polls. The elections will be held in two phases from December 1 to 5. The home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat, has been a political stronghold for the BJP for a very long time. The 2017 elections saw the BJP win 49.1% of the votes, with the Congress winning 41.4% votes.

2017 was the time when issues such as demonetization, GST and Patidar reservation dominated the polls. This year, poll issues are different. Rising price is one of the issues that’s affecting the mass.

This year is also the time when the AAP has been campaigning aggressively for the Gujarat elections. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that Gujarat is headed towards a “cyclone of change”.

Will AAP win a significant position in the Gujarat elections? Amid the Bharat Jodo Yatra, how will the Congress perform? Will the BJP continue to play a dominating role in Gujarat? What are the poll issues this year?

In this podcast, we talk to Poornima Joshi who recently visited Gujarat. Poornima helps analyze the play of power in Gujarat politics; she talks about factors that would dominate the election and the aggressive campaigning done by parties for the election. Read the full story here.

