The 47th GST Council meeting was conducted on June 28 and 29. According to Rule 6 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Regulations of the Goods and Services Tax, the council should meet “at least once in every quarter financial year.”

As per the rule, the council should have supposedly met by September 30. However, as of now, the meeting didn’t take place. In the last GST Council meeting, it was said that the upcoming meeting would be conducted in August. Why is there a delay in executing the GST meeting? Will the delay have an impact on the reform measures under GST? Listen in. Read the full story here.