In this podcast, Raul Rebello, MD & CEO – Designate, Mahindra Finance, provides insights about the NBFC sector and his vision for Mahindra Finance. With over two decades in the BFSI space, Raul has expertise in rural lending, Gold Loans, MSME lending, Agri-Value chain Deposits, Payments and Insurance.

He highlights the pivotal role NBFCs play in fostering financial inclusion and propelling economic growth, highlighting Mahindra Finance’s role across key segments in providing last-mile credit access. While advocating for prudent risk management practices for NBFCs and the need to adapt and innovate in order to drive sustainable growth, Raul remains optimistic about the sector’s ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving landscape.

listen in!

