It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. If you are someone who has been regularly following the news, then you might have heard of the Kyiv Independent. In the last few months, the Kyiv Independent has become one of the prominent English-language news sites bringing out breaking stories from war zones. Several magazines and journalism think tanks have tracked how this media house has grown.

The Hindu BusinessLine recently had the opportunity to attend Splice Beta — a journalism-focused festival — in Thailand. One of the speakers of Beta was Jakub Parusinski — the Chief Financial Officer of the Kyiv Independent.

In an interview, Jakub shared the behind-the-scenes of how the Kyiv Independent started, how the team raise funds, how they do their journalism, and most importantly, what it take to run a media business during the war. Tune in to listen.

