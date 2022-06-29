Podcast | An Unfiltered Tour of Creativity At Cannes

Indian advertising agencies had a great outing at the event, bagging 47 medals in all, while Dentsu Creative India bagged the Agency of the Year award, the first time that an Indian agency has won this honour at Cannes Lion.

Dentsu’s The Unfiltered History Tour was the most awarded campaign from India – a disruptive creative that used technology most innovatively and effectively for its client Vice Media.

As Wadhwa said, “With the advent of digital and with the advent of technology, it is a huge inflection point for the advertising industry. We will become far more relevant in the lives of our clients and brands.” Echoing this thought, Gahlaut said, “With this work, there is no doubt that agencies are where creativity rests and Happy Days will be soon here, if not already here, for ad agencies.”