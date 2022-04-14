Podcast | At scale, at speed, India can do miracles: AMTZ Founder-CEO Dr Jitendra Sharma

It took a pandemic for India’s medical technology sector to emerge from the shadows of big brother pharma, and emerge they did – making many of the devices used to tackle Covid-19. For instance, AMTZ (among the world’s largest med-tech manufacturing clusters) supported India’s need for 12 lakh RTPCR tests per day, by providing 11 lakh tests.

There are “many who do the advocacy, but too few who carry the mantle,”says Dr Jitendra Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone. The intention behind creating AMTZ was to provide the “proof of concept”, that it can be done. Dr Sharma’s book, “Made in Lockown”, also gives an insight into the uphill journey confronting med-tech.

