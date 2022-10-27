For the first time in many years, the Genetical Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) has cleared the environmental release for GM mustard. This is likely to make way for its commercial release in the near future.

Back in 2002, BT Cotton was the last GM crop approved for commercial cultivation.

What would this mean for India as an agrarian nation and is this a step in the right direction for GM crops in India?

MR Subramani, head, of Commodities and Agri Business, The Hindu businessline, explains.

