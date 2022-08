The ownership of NDTV, one of India’s oldest private media companies, is set to change as the Adani Group started a hostile takeover bid on Tuesday.

In this podcast, Chitra Narayanan talks to Vanita Kohli-Khandekar about the corporate takeover of the media industry and how the media can be manipulated thereafter. Khandekar has been tracking the media and entertainment business for over two decades and is the author of The Indian Media Business to understand.

Listen in!