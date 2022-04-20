Podcast | IT Industry ‘Non compete’ clause : Here’s all you need to know

Companies insisting that those who signed on either present some kind of a bond wherein if they quit within a certain period of time they have to repay the company for the training they’ve undergone or even clauses with say that they cannot work for other companies in the sector, for a specific period of time.

This has become a huge cause of concern for the lakhs of people employed in the sector and till very recently there was hardly any union looking into it.

BusinessLine’s Venkatesha Babu speaks to Harpreet Saluja, President, NITES an IT employees union on what are the issues that IT employees face these days and the Union’s effort in reaching out to the central government regarding the ‘non-compete’ clause.

Listen in!