Podcast | Technology: The way forward for Waycool

WayCool, one of the country’s leading agri-commerce firms had developed technologies for its own use and there is now demand for its agri stack to be used among farmers in Africa and Europe.

Plans for India’s first ventilated cold storage for onions and potato flakes for chefs which can be stored for many years are amongst its recent innovations.

Karthik Jayaraman, Co-founder, and Managing Director, WayCool Foods and Products speaks about the company’s innovations and the way forward.

