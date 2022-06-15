hamburger

Audio

Podcast | What are private captive networks and how will they help in expanding India’s 5G networks

S Ronendra Singh | Updated on: Jun 15, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about private 5G networks

The Union Cabinet’s decision to enable private 5G networks is a boon for digital tech companies with the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the leading think-tank and policy forum for digital communications, hailing it a “forward-looking step”, and a “harbinger of the digital transformation”, which is critical for digital India.

TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India forum tells Ronendra Singh what this move means and how captive networks are likely to help India expand its telephony networks.

Listen in!

telecommunication service
Indian Government
5G
Telecom Policy
Published on Jun 15, 2022

SHARE

More Audio

You May Also Like

Recommended for you