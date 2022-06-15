Podcast | What are private captive networks and how will they help in expanding India’s 5G networks

The Union Cabinet’s decision to enable private 5G networks is a boon for digital tech companies with the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the leading think-tank and policy forum for digital communications, hailing it a “forward-looking step”, and a “harbinger of the digital transformation”, which is critical for digital India.

TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India forum tells Ronendra Singh what this move means and how captive networks are likely to help India expand its telephony networks.

Listen in!