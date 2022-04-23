Podcast | Why Indonesia’s move to ban edible oil export is bad news for India

Indonesia, India’s main source of palm oil imports, banned exports of all edible oil raw materials on Friday to ease the domestic shortage. Indonesian President Joko Widodo suspended all cooking oil and raw material exports from April 28 until further orders.

This move is expected to add more stress to the Indian edible oil market, which is already reeling from inflation. How will this affect you? Rutam Vora talks to Sudhakar Rao Desai, President of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association, in this podcast. Listen in.