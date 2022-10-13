Former US Fed chief Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded this year’s Nobel prize in economics “for research on banks and financial crises”. Bernanke studied the role of the financial sector in prolonging the Great Depression of the 1930s. Diamond and Dybvig studied the role trust plays in the banking system.

In this podcast, V Nivedita talks to Senior Deputy Editor Baskar B to understand the Diamond-Dybvig model and why Bernanke is a controversial figure in the US. They also discuss the potential lessons that can be learnt from these studies. Listen in now!