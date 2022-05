India is having problems with its wheat crop -- a recent report in this newspaper stated that the production could be 10-20 million tonnes below this year’s estimate of 111 million tonnes due to the early onset of summer. The Centre also admitted that its procurement target will not be met this year. Why is this happening?

TR Vivek speaks to Prasanna Rao, co-founder and CEO at Arya.ag about the issue in this podcast.

Listen in!