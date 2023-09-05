DLF, a major real estate player in India, maintains an optimistic outlook for the real estate sector as it prepares to launch a series of properties in several cities in the country. In this podcast, Abhishek Law talks to Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF, to know more about the company’s upcoming projects in the upcoming quarters. They also discuss several key aspects of the real estate market. Listen in.
