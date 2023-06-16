After Section 377 was decriminalised in September 2018, many companies in India are paying attention to how they treat their queer employees. This makes it important to have a conversation about the work culture in India.

In this Pride Month podcast, psychotherapist Vidya Dinakaran explains how companies can help queer employees deal with their mental health issues. We also talked to Jameela, a trans woman, who outlines her personal experience shifting from a toxic workplace to an inclusive MNC.

Nirmala Menon, the CEO and founder of Interweave consulting, outlines how organisations can go about implementing queer-inclusive policies.

Read the full story here.

