In this episode of the“State of the Economy podcast, Abhishek Law talks to Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Retail on the retail sector’s recovery post-COVID.

She highlights the strong rebound in retail sales, with luxury, Indian designers, athletic leisure, and food and beverage segments performing exceptionally well. Vector discusses how the pandemic has shifted consumer behavior, with a preference for physical shopping experiences despite the rise of online retail. She also emphasizes the importance of curating programmable spaces and creating unique experiences within malls.

Additionally, Vector addresses rental rates, noting that DLF has been able to command higher rentals due to increased sales potential. She explores the potential for expansion beyond Delhi NCR and the need to generate sales to drive rental growth in new markets.

Vector also discusses the growing trend of omnichannel retail, where consumers discover products digitally but choose to shop physically for a more authentic experience. Overall, the podcast provides valuable insights into the state of the retail sector and emerging trends.

(Host: Abhishek Law; Producer: Jayapriyanka J)

