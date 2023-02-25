How often have we heard excuses of ill health or personal problems for a delayed report or mediocre work? But the corporate manager does not have the luxury of replacing the employee reporting in sick frequently – unlike cricket, where you have standbys, and where excuses for poor performance just don’t wash. Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the Indian squad or David Warner missing out on the rest of the Australia India series due to injury cannot be used by the respective teams to explain away any weakness in performance.

In this episode of our regular workplace series People@Work hosted by Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, we look at team dynamics on the sports field versus the corporate workplace. Can we take lessons from the cricket pitch? Who better than W V Raman, the former India cricketer and coach of the Indian women’s cricket team, and author of The Winning Sixer to talk about what we can learn from cricket.

(Produced by V Nivedita)