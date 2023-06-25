Most of us love to keep track of how the cinema industry runs; we are curious to know how our favourite movie stars perform at the box office or how a film is made.
But in the age of OTT, a lot has changed when it comes to the way how movies or series are produced. Several new-age production studios have come up, catering to different aspects of filmmaking from artistes management to VFX.
Among them is the Mumbai-based ‘The Story Ink’ run by Sidharth Jain. Started in 2018, The Story Ink is “one of India’s largest book-to-screen adaptation companies, having set up 200+ books across 50+ production houses”. It represents “over 250 authors and exclusively controls the screen rights of more than 500 books”.
In this conversation with businessline, Sidharth spoke about what it takes for a budding screenwriter to sell his screenplay to an OTT platform, how producers decide which stories are worthy of adaptations, how OTT platforms measure the success of a new film or a series, and how producers are responding to ‘cancel culture’.
Tune in to listen more.
(Produced by Mohammed Rayaan; Edited by Nivedita V)
