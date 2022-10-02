The rules of the digital marketing game have radically changed, thanks to technology, agile work, and fledgling creative agencies.

In this episode of Digital Gadfly, a monthly podcast series on all things digital marketing, host Shubho Sengupta speaks to Mayur Hola who’s at the top of his game driving digital marketing at Oyo. Mayur Hola, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Brand at Oyo, is a rare marketer who has experience in the creative agency side, having worked in Ogilvy, McCann, Contract and Havas. In this episode, Shubho unpacks his marketing playbook and gets real about what’s working and what’s not.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit