In this State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Raja Simhan talks to Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, Vice President and Business Head of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship about the dynamic world of India’s logistics sector, exploring its rapid growth, job creation potential, and the transformative impact of technology and government initiatives.

The podcast starts by focusing on the employment opportunities generated by the logistics sector, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Mahanta shares his background, emphasising his role in promoting apprenticeships and skill development. He discusses the vital role logistics plays in India’s economy, highlighting government initiatives like the Gati Shakti plan that have boosted the sector.

Mahanta goes on to highlight the strategic importance of cities like Chandigarh, Nashik, Indore, and Coimbatore, which serve as logistics hubs due to their geographic advantages. These cities facilitate the efficient distribution of goods, contributing to the sector’s overall growth and creating numerous job opportunities.

The discussion wraps up by emphasising the critical role of the logistics sector in India’s economy and its potential to create diverse job opportunities.

(Host: Raja Simhan, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar)

About the State of the Economy podcast

