Direct-to-Consumer or D2C gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic when governments issued lockdown orders to stop the spread of the virus. As a model, D2C brands deliver products to their customers directly via digital channels and without a middle distribution channel. This is one of the reasons why D2C brands became the darling of customers during the pandemic.

Now, that stores have opened up again, and retail is back with a bang, can D2C brands sustain the momentum?

In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Chitra Narayanan speaks to Shiv Shivakumar, who is a noted author and management thinker, and Shankar Prasad, the Founder & CEO of Plum, to find out. Listen in!

(Host: Chitra Narayanan, Edit:Jayapriyanka J, Producer: V NIiedita)

_______________________

About the State Of The Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as the bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several of its sectors still stutter about even while others seem set to fire on all cylinders. To help you make sense of the bundle of contradictions that the country is, businessline brings you podcasts with experts ranging from finance and marketing to technology and start-ups. Tune in!