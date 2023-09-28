In this episode, Shantanu Bhadkamkar, Immediate Past President, Association Of Multimodal Transport Operators Of India, discusses the importance of multimodal transport and the need for seamless infrastructure to reduce logistics costs in India. The conversation underscores the potential for India to become a trillion-dollar economy by investing in global-scale logistics infrastructure.

Shantanu Bhadkamkar highlights that India should focus on creating global-scale logistics infrastructure to support its growing economy. He suggests that states should compete to establish such infrastructure and cites examples from countries like Switzerland and Singapore that have successfully implemented multimodal transport systems.

Moreover, he addresses the issue of high logistics costs in India and proposes a targeted approach to optimize logistics operations, industry by industry, region by region, tailoring solutions to the specific needs of each sector.

Join us in this insightful conversation to learn more about the potential and challenges of multimodal transport and how it can contribute to India’s journey toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

