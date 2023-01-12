The latest PwC report on ‘Start-up Perspectives’ delves into some interesting takeaways. Expectedly, Bengaluru continued to be the key start-up city. It mentions that while start-up funding did decrease in 2022, it was twice more as the funds raised in the year 2020 and 2019.

Further, some of the top sectors that attracted funding were SaaS, Fin Tech, Logi and Auto Tech and Ed Tech. Interestingly, the year saw a growth in funding activity for the media and entertainment sector. Why is that so? How was the M&A scenario last year for start-ups? Amit Nawka, Start-ups Leader and Partner, Deals, PwC India talks about the findings of the report in detail. Listen in.

------

