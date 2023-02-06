Green mobility, in particular electric mobility, is likely to get a further boost with two measures, among others, indicated in the Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said adequate funds have been provided to scrap old vehicles of the Central government, and the Centre will also extend support to States to replace their old vehicles and ambulances.

Electric vehicles (EVs) and imported vehicles will now become dearer as Budget 2023-24 has increased the rate of customs duties.

In this podcast, S. Ronendra Singh discuss the impact of the Union Budget 2023 on the Automobile sector and the reaction from various stateholders.

Tune in to BL Podcast for more such stories.

------

businessline Podcast is a daily series of podcasts from The Hindu businessline newspaper. In this series, we take a look at news that matter from around the world and stories to provide quick, critical analysis. Our reporters, analysts and experts provide context to help you understand what happened, why is it important and how it impacts you. Listen in as we decode a wide range of topics from politics, policy, Indian economy and the world of business.