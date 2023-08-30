The emergence of public tech platforms is slowly transforming the landscape of financial services and lending in India. In this State of the Economy podcast, Hamsini Karthik speaks to Madhusudan Ekambaram, CEO, Kreditbee, on the future of public tech platforms.

Ekambaram highlighted in the podcast that the critical role this platform plays is in addressing the challenges of financial inclusion. In regions beyond major urban centers, these platforms act as a bridge by allowing lenders to assess creditworthiness using a wide range of alternative data points. This approach is instrumental in serving the middle class and individuals lacking robust credit histories. Unlike a traditional lending platform, it isn’t a direct lender itself but rather a catalyst that empowers lenders to make informed credit decisions. Public tech platforms tap into a comprehensive database of customer data, including credit history, transaction records, and property details.

The platform’s impact on customer engagement and underwriting is profound. By providing access to real-time data, it streamlines the decision-making process, reducing turnaround times and enhancing the accuracy of risk assessment. This is particularly pertinent in scenarios like evaluating secured loans, where property details and other critical information can be promptly accessed.

While the concept is still in its early stages, Ekambaram emphasises that its potential for positive change is significant. Just as the adoption of digital banking services, Aadhaar, and UPI has transformed the sector over the years, these platforms offer a promising pathway to further financial inclusion, improved underwriting, and better customer experiences. As the platform continues to evolve and more players integrate with it, it holds the promise of democratising access to credit and ushering in a new era of collaborative financial innovation.

Host: Hamsini Karthik

