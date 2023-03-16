Crude oil prices fell below $75 per barrel on Wednesday. This was the lowest it fell since 2021. What exactly happened? How will this impact India? Further, amid the ongoing geo-political scenario in the world, where does India stand in terms of its global oil dynamics? Richa Mishra, explains.
