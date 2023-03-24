The Indian Patents Office on Thursday rejected an application of global pharma major Johnson and Johnson seeking an extension of its patent on anti-Tuberculosis (TB) drug Bedaquiline beyond July 2023, when it is set to expire. Why is this significant? Will it help TB patients in India?
The Hindu businessline’s Senior Deputy Editor G Naga Sridhar explains in this episode of News Explained. Tune in to know more.
