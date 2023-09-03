In the latest episode of BL Podcast, Hamsini Karthik and Jayapriyanka discuss the unexpected resignation of Uday Kotak, the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the reasons behind this departure and the regulatory intricacies surrounding it.

Uday Kotak’s resignation on a Saturday afternoon has raised questions about its timing and its potential impact on the market. The episode explores the significance of Uday Kotak’s role in the bank and how his resignation may affect its performance.

The discussion delves into RBI’s guidelines on leadership appointments in private sector banks and the process of succession planning. Hamsini sheds light on the regulations governing the tenure of MDs and CEOs in banks, highlighting the complexities involved.

Furthermore, the episode uncovers the regulatory challenges Uday Kotak faced in reducing his promoter’s stake in the bank. It explains the history and controversies surrounding his ownership in Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Also, the podcast discusses whether his appointment as a non-executive director aligns with the spirit of RBI regulations and the unique circumstances of Kotak’s leadership.

Listen in!